07/12/2023 – 22:12

The tax reform represents a historic opportunity to deal a blow to Brazilian patrimonialism, said this Wednesday (12) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He made the statement after meeting this afternoon with the rapporteurs of the proposal in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), and in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB).

“Everything indicates that we will be able to deliver the good news to Brazil with the enactment of this proposed constitutional amendment. From my point of view, this reform is almost revolutionary due to the change in the economic environment that it will generate, from several points of view, and it will be a hard blow to Brazilian patrimonialism”, said Haddad after the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Finance .

The minister said that the Senate will have its time to “digest and study” the tax reform and made the employees of the Federal Revenue Service and the Extraordinary Secretariat for Tax Reform available for “frank and direct” contact. “With regard to the economic area, we are going to open all the necessary data to provide comfort to the Federal Senate, which is the reviewing House”, said Haddad.

The minister avoided talking about the refusal of Braga and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, to slice the proposal and promulgate the consensus points. He just reiterated that the tax reform will bring more transparency, legal certainty, equity and more adequate treatment to the taxpayer.

Announced on Tuesday (11) as rapporteur for the reform in the Senate, Braga repeated that the objective is to approve, by the end of October, the text in the Plenary, with the senators’ amendments to “deliver a contribution from the reviewing House” to the Chamber . “Brazil wants and needs reform to generate jobs and grow again. We will do this multiple hands”, he declared.

Aguinaldo Ribeiro said that the text approved in the second round by the Chamber last Friday (7) will only be officially sent to the Senate after the return of the Mayor, Arthur Lira. The two parliamentarians spoke accompanied by Haddad, but did not answer questions.
























