07/07/2023 – 6:00 am

On the night of this Thursday, the 6th, the Chamber approved, in the first round, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the tax reform. The text had 382 votes in favor (at least 308 were needed) and 118 against, with 3 abstentions, after the presentation of a third version by the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), with the expansion of the list of sectors benefited by the reduced rate of new taxes. The new text also brought a definition about the configurations and attributions of the so-called Federative Council – a demand from the governors.

Discussions for the rationalization of the tax system in the country have lasted for almost three decades, going through different governments and Congress, but have always stopped in the resistance of economic sectors and states.

Under the approved proposal, the reduced rate discount increased from 50% to 60% in relation to the standard percentage – not yet defined, but so far estimated at 25%. The reduction benefits sectors such as agribusiness, health and education. After having their requests met, the ruralist group announced support for the text debated in the Chamber.

New activities were also included in the list of sectors that will have different tax treatment, that is, without the incidence of the new Value Added Tax. They are: hotel services, amusement parks and theme parks, restaurants and regional aviation. The differentiated taxation was initially intended for the financial sector, cooperatives and for fuel.

The inclusions are the result of strong lobbying by economic sectors in Brasília in recent days. As shown the Estadãosegments of the service sector wanted differentiated regimes for those who have high expenses with payroll taxes.

Ribeiro also made a signal to the PL, the party of former President Jair Bolsonaro and which has the largest group in the Chamber (there are 99 parliamentarians), who opposed the expansion of the list of products that are surcharged for harming health and the environment. Ribeiro’s new text states that the goods and services benefiting from the reduced rate will not be the target of the new selective, which serves the food industry, which expected to pay more taxes on sugary and ultra-processed products.

Advice

As a result of Ribeiro’s agreement with the governors, the text makes it clear that all states and the Federal District will have representatives on the Federative Council — before, the wording spoke only of state representatives, without establishing that it would have to be one from each federative unit. The municipalities will also have 27 representatives, 14 of which will be elected among all 5,560 municipalities, and another 13 will be weighted by population. In practice, the Council’s decisions will have to be approved by the country’s most populous states, which are fewer in number.

The Federative Council will be responsible for collecting the new Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), a tax that will replace ICMS (state) and ISS (municipal). The body’s rules have been the target of criticism from governors, mainly Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), from São Paulo, who complain that the new body will take away autonomy from the states.

The criteria for allocating the National Fund for Regional Development, which will receive contributions from the federal government to states and municipalities, were left for later, to be decided by a supplementary law. The pendency displeased the States of the Northeast. “We are going to seek to put in the PEC, during the vote in the Senate, the criteria for dividing the development fund in the same way that they placed the demand of the States of the South and Southeast”, said the governor of Piauí, Rafael Fontelles.

Negotiations

The day was marked by several meetings between the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders, in the Chamber and at the official residence of the president of the House, to try to unlock the vote. Earlier in the evening, Lira stated that there was “no possibility” of postponing the examination of the text, and that the PL – former president Jair Bolsonaro’s party and which has 99 members in the Chamber – had decided to guide its bench to vote against the text, but “without closing the question”. In practice, it meant that the acronym’s deputies would be free to decide their vote without fear of subsequent punishment.

Later, he said at the tribute that it was necessary to “leave the ballot boxes aside” and vote “for Brazil and Brazilians”.

