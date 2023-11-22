Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/11/2023 – 16:22

The Extraordinary Secretariat for Tax Reform of the Ministry of Finance released a note this Wednesday, the 22nd, stating that the tax reform does not contribute to increasing the current ICMS modal rates, as some States have been arguing. Earlier, the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed that the Ministry’s secretary, Bernard Appy, already rejected this thesis.

The argument of some States to increase the ICMS modal rate is that the future division of the state tax, the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), will depend on the average revenue between 2024 and 2028.

In the assessment of the group of States in the South and Southeast, they would be disadvantaged in relation to States in the North and Northeast that have already raised their modal rates. For the Treasury, this future division of IBS “does not seem to be the reason for the increase in ICMS rates at this time”.

The Ministry recalls that the tax text under discussion in Congress defines that there will be a state IBS reference rate, to be fixed by the Senate, and automatically adopted in the transition. It will maintain the proportion between the tax burden and GDP, with a forecast for a reduction in the event of an excess in relation to the average for the period 2012 to 2021.

“But the Tax Reform maintains the autonomy for States to set their IBS rate below or above the reference rate. If any state deems that its collection in the period from 2024 to 2028 does not adequately reflect its historical participation in total ICMS collection, nothing prevents it from increasing its IBS rate”, argues the Treasury.

The note goes on to state that, for the collection of state IBS, there would be the same effect if there is an increase in the ICMS between 2024 and 2028 or in the IBS rate from 2029 onwards – or from 2033, when the IBS comes into full force. . “The Tax Reform does not, therefore, justify the short-term increase in the ICMS modal rate as a way of protecting future IBS collection”, says the ministry.

The Treasury points out that the reduction in the ICMS rate on electricity, communications and fuels, as a result of Complementary Laws 194/2022 and 192/2022, had effects on state revenue. “This, in fact, was the reason given by 17 states that have already increased their ICMS modal rates since the end of 2022, before the publication of the PEC 45 report containing the reference to the period from 2024 to 2028”, says the note. The Department emphasizes that the Committee of State and DF Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) has already published a note calculating what the increase in the ICMS modal rate should be to compensate for the loss of revenue resulting from the two laws.

“In the same sense, the note signed by the Finance Secretaries of six of the seven States in the South and Southeast that point to the Tax Reform as a reason for increasing the ICMS modal rate indicates that the loss of revenue resulting from the changes introduced in federal legislation in 2022 is also a reason to increase modal tax rates”, says the text.

According to the Treasury, the effect of the changes on ICMS collection on fuel, energy, transport and communications is very relevant. “From a historical average close to 2.4% of GDP, ICMS revenue on blue chips fell to 1.6% of GDP in the recent period. Based on the above, there is no technical reason to point to the Tax Reform as a justification for increasing the ICMS modal rate at this time”, the note ends.