Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 22:02

At the request of the municipalities, the working group for the second regulatory text of the tax reform proposed changes to the collection of the Property Transfer Tax (ITBI), a municipal and Federal District tax that is paid by the buyer of the property.

According to Congressman Pedro Campos (PSB-PE), who is part of the group, the opinion allows taxation to occur at the time of formalization of the purchase and sale contract. Currently, taxation is provided for in the effective transfer of ownership, which is only completed after registration at the notary’s office and the change in the property’s registration.

“Regarding ITBI, the government’s original text included a change to the taxable event. We understand, from a technical point of view, that it would not be possible to change the taxable event, which is actually the transfer of the property. And according to the Civil Code, the transfer occurs upon registration of the property,” said Campos.

“What was proposed? The possibility of early collection of the tax,” continued the deputy. “And this is already done by some municipalities, within the logic of granting discounts to those who pay the tax at the time of the contract. And in relation to this early payment, we have established the same milestone, which is the milestone of the formalization of the purchase and sale contract, of the transfer instrument.”

According to Congressman Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), the measure will curb “under-the-table contracts.” “It will now be possible to charge ITBI when registering a purchase and sale contract,” he declared. “Several Brazilian municipalities are already doing this: a lower rate for purchases and sales and a higher rate for registration.” The congressman added: “There are a lot of people who are filing under-the-table contracts. So, this is a way to curb this.”

Lawyers heard by State They pointed out, however, a high risk of judicialization in this attempt to anticipate collection – which was already included in the Treasury text, but with different wording.

Benevides was chosen by the WG as the general rapporteur for the bill. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said last week that the text should be considered in the plenary after the legislative recess. The WG deputies, however, have been asking the Chamber to speed up the vote for this month.