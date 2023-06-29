Minister of Finance said that reform “is good in the direction of optimal” and that changes will be gradual, but significant

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on this 4th (28.jun) that the tax reform under discussion in Congress “is good towards great”. A PEC 45 of 2019according to him, is seen by the economic team as an essential step towards a tax system that could be changed in one or two decades. “NoWe are not doing anything that cannot be perfected in 10 years, 20 years”said in an interview with GloboNews. Haddad believes, however, that even if the reform is not radical, it is a kind of “tax constituent”. “The impact of the reform is huge and, more importantly, it paves the way for further rounds of change. It is possible to make adjustments a decade from now in the same direction”said the minister.