The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday, the 6th, that there would be a chance to vote on the tax reform in Congress in the first half of the year, if the government “is diligent and works hard”. Haddad’s speech differs from the evaluation of the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, who considers it unfeasible to approve the reform in the Legislative before a period of six months.

“I see a lot of maturation on the part of both Houses, both the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, in seeking this result. There would be a chance to vote in the first half, in my opinion. If we are diligent, if we work hard, there is even this possibility”, declared Haddad, after a meeting at the Farm with party leaders from the government base in the Chamber.

“Some say it takes six months, that would be August, September. But I think that maybe even before the mid-year recess it will be possible to vote, I will work for that knowing the complexity of the issue and the sovereignty of the National Congress in judging the convenience of doing so in the first semester”, pondered the minister.

Haddad said that the major objective of the reform is to provide legal certainty and transparency for the Budget. “Each and every citizen in Brazil will know exactly what the tax burden is, which will remain constant, there is no intention of the government to increase the tax burden. On the contrary, what we want is to provide transparency and provide more justice”, he said.

According to the minister, the “huge” amount of taxes in the country generates insecurity and lack of transparency. Also after the meeting, the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that the reform elaborated by the economic team will be a kind of “fusion” between the two main Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution (PECs) that are already being processed in Congress, one in the House and one in the Senate.

PEC 45, which originated in the Chamber, was mentored by economist Bernard Appy, who is now the extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Ministry of Finance. The proposal creates a single tax for the Union, States and municipalities, called Value Added Tax (IVA). PEC 110, from the Senate, provides for a dual tax, that is, one for the Union and another for subnational entities.

Last week, after a meeting with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Tebet said that the reform will not come out before six months.