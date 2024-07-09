From the newsroom with Agência Brasil and Agência Câmarai From the newsroom with Agência Brasil and Agência Câmara https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencia-brasil-e-agencia-camara/ 07/09/2024 – 20:59

With 322 votes in favor and 137 against, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, the 9th, the request for urgency for the vote on the Complementary Bill for the Regulation of Tax Reform (PLP 68/24). The final report was presented last week by the working group composed of federal deputies to analyze the text proposed by the federal government back in April.

With the approval of the urgency, the project will go straight to a vote in plenary, already scheduled for the plenary session this Wednesday, the 10th. The project should begin to be discussed in Plenary from 10 am. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, decided that, on Wednesday and Thursday (11), only the Ulysses Guimarães Plenary will operate. All activities of the committees and other collegiate bodies will be suspended.

Understand the changes

According to the proposal, the average reference rate for the new tax, which is the sum of the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) of states and municipalities and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) of the federal government, will be 26.5%. Several sectors, however, will have discounts on the reference rate or total exemption, as is the case for the basic food basket.

The new taxes will replace the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), the Social Integration Program (PIS), the Contribution for Financing Social Security (COFINS), the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the Tax on Services (ISS). After approval, the new legislation will come into effect in stages: part in 2025, then 2027, 2029 and 2033, when the new tax system will come into effect in full.

Processing until sanction

Critics of the urgency regime, opposition parliamentarians voted against the advancement of the text. “We are talking about a tax reform that, for example, we have complementary bills that predate the government’s, which were presented before and were not even discussed, not even appended. We are talking about a reform that has 511 articles, 356 pages and that was presented on Friday. [5]but only on one side. What are we afraid of? That we are creating a ‘Frankenstein’, including an increase in the tax burden”, argued federal deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP).

For the government leader, congressman José Guimarães (PT-CE), the working group discussed the topic at length and, therefore, the project is ready to be voted on. “We will offer a proposal focused on transparency, the end of the tax war, the unification of taxes and the total exemption of products that make up the basic food basket,” he stated.

One of the main proponents of the proposal, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended the project’s discussion process.

Unlike the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for tax reform, which required three-fifths of the votes to be approved (308 in the Chamber and 49 in the Senate), the complementary bill requires an absolute majority. This is equivalent to half plus one of the members of parliament (257 votes in the Chamber and 41 in the Senate). Unlike the PEC, voting only takes place in one round, not two. The text, however, may return to the Chamber if it undergoes changes in the Senate.

The approval and eventual sanction of the bill by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva does not mean that tax rules will change instantly. There will be a transition period that begins in 2026 and runs until 2033, when current taxes on consumption will be replaced by VAT and the Selective Tax.

Cashback and nanoentrepreneurship

The text regulating the new taxes maintained the rules for tax refunds to the poorest people, the so-called cashback, for water, sewage and energy. According to the text, the IBS and CBS will be returned to people who are members of low-income families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with a monthly per capita family income of up to half the minimum wage.

According to the proposal, the cashback will be 100% for CBS and 20% for IBS, on the purchase of a 13kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); 50% for CBS and 20% for IBS, on the supply of electricity, water, sewage and natural gas; 20% for CBS and IBS, in other cases. The text also opens the possibility for the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities to increase the discounts provided for in the law.

The text also provides for the application of split payment, a mechanism in which the amount paid for IBC and CBS by a buyer is automatically divided between the seller and the tax authorities at the time of the transaction. According to the deputies, the mechanism reduces the possibility of tax evasion and improves the efficiency of tax collection.

The reform also creates a new category, that of the nano-entrepreneur, which will not be subject to tax. According to the text, the nano-entrepreneur category will apply to people with 50% of the annual revenue limit of the individual micro-entrepreneur (MEI), which is currently R$81,000.