07/06/2023 – 22:04

A Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Thursday, 6th, the basic text of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform in the first round by 382 x 118.

It is noteworthy that the proposal needed the approval of at least 308 deputies, and still needs to go through the second round. After approval by the Chamber, the text goes to the Senate.

Unification of five tributes

The text presented proposes the replacement of two federal taxes (PIS and Cofins) by a Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), managed by the Union; and two other taxes (ICMS and ISS) by the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), managed by states and municipalities. The Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) will become a selective tax.

Transition period

The change provides for the end of the five taxes gradually, becoming extinct in 2033. Between 2029 and 2032, the ICMS and ISS rates will be gradually reduced, at the rate of 1/10 per year, until the extinction of these taxes. The process will start in 2026, charging CBS with a rate of 0.9% and IBS of 0.1%.

Federal Council

There is also the creation of the Federative Council, which aims to manage the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), managed by states and municipalities, it would be formed by 27 representatives of municipalities and 27 representatives of States plus the Federal District.























