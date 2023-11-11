Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 13:45

The former Minister of Finance and partner at Tendências Consultoria Integrada, Maílson da Nóbrega, told Broadcast that tax reform, recently approved in the first round in the Senate, benefits the richest and most powerful, harms the poorest and worsens social inequality in the country.

Maílson, despite being among the 70 signatories of the manifesto in support of the approval of the reform, assesses that the changes to the original text made in the Chamber and the Senate concern purely distributive issues. This means benefits for the richest classes and more taxes for the poorest, who will pay the bill for the exceptions granted to the most powerful.

“This is a characteristic of Brazil and was maintained in the text of the reform. I only have to regret it because it worsens the quality in terms of maintaining the creation of privileges”, lamented the former minister, for whom the reform not only maintains but also worsens inequality.

Maílson says he doesn’t see how a country that acts in this way can grow. For him, the impact of this increase in inequality will be “gigantic”. According to the economist, if the project had been approved in its original version, the standard VAT rate would have been 22%. But, due to the lobbying of powerful people, such as the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), for example, the rate could be 27.5%.

“There are 5.5 percentage points thrown on the backs of the poor. And I think this rate could get even higher”, considered Maílson.

The issue, according to him, is that, as the tax burden cannot be increased, the poorest will have to pay the cost of the exceptions graciously given to the richest.

For the former minister, the argument of the OAB and other entities representing categories of independent professionals is very weak because the current tax regime, from 1965, was built based on taxes that were in force at that time. The IPI was based on a tax from that period, the ICMS on the sales and consignment system of the time and the ISS on the industrial and professions tax that were charged by municipalities. The rate that remained for services, according to Maílson, was 2% to 5%.

“Those who consume services, send their children to the best schools and colleges and use the best hospitals are the rich. Today they pay 5%. The poor, when they buy bread, rice, beans and coffee, pay 18%. We missed the opportunity to change that”, said the former minister, adding that the original version of PEC 45, by deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP) provided for the adoption of a more modern VAT in the world and not that of Europe.

But did the rich force the adoption of the European VAT because today they only pay tax on the consumption of services? of the tax that the poor, consumer of goods, pays.

“The OAB complained that lawyers’ taxes would increase a lot. And I was going because it was to correct a historical distortion. The reform project fails to have a transition for this case. And Congress had to accept this absurdity to save at least the economic side of the reform because on the social side it is terrible”, complained Maílson. “As an economist, I will pay less tax than a poor person. They gave me this”, he lamented.

Celebration

On the economic side, the partner at Tendências Consultoria Integrada said that there is a lot to celebrate. And this is the reason that motivated him to sign the manifesto in support of the approval of the reform, even knowing the large number of exceptions that the rapporteur of the reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), ended up granting.

The reform, from an economic aspect, preserved the pillars of the proposal, namely: taxation at destination, end of cumulative activity, rapid and almost automatic return of tax credits, exemption for investments and a single rule in the national territory.

“The changes concerned the distributive issue”, reiterated the former minister. “The tax madhouse with the reform will disappear and the disputes that currently generate costs equivalent to 70% of GDP will plummet. In Europe, the cost of litigation is around 0.5% of GDP”, said Maílson, for whom Brazil will have the most efficient operational VAT in the world as everything will be digitalized.

The former minister cited a study by the Fiscal Citizenship Center showing that an entire tax operation can be carried out with just four “clicks” after the new system comes into force. “In other words, business life will become wonderful compared to the chaos it is today,” said Maílson.

The accumulated credit will be returned within 20 days. Today, according to the former minister, it takes two years and companies often don’t even receive the credit. “What we have to regret is the preservation of privileges,” he said.