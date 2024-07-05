Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 7:32

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) released a statement with a sectoral position in which it “regrets the initial decision of the Working Group (GT) of the Chamber of Deputies not to include meat in the list of products in the national basic food basket – covered by a zero rate after the Tax Reform”.

According to ABPA, “the eventual maintenance of the decision will have direct impacts on the access to food of the Brazilian population – especially the portion with the lowest purchasing power”.

The association highlights that, “taking as a basis for calculation the kilo of chicken cuts in the State of São Paulo, the estimate of an immediate increase in final prices for the industry would be over 10%, as a direct consequence of the transfer of taxation”. On average, each Brazilian consumes 46 kilos of chicken meat and 18 kilos of pork.

“In view of this, representatives of the sectors – which provide around 4 million direct and indirect jobs – hope that parliamentarians who are sensitive to maintaining the food supply will support the review of the measure,” he concluded.