The Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove) released a statement expressing concern about important points in the regulation of the Tax Reform. According to the entity, Working Group 1 of the Chamber of Deputies submitted the substitute for PLP 68/2024 with adjustments that do not simplify the tax model pursued, “due to the maintenance of several accessory obligations of fiscal control remaining from the revised proposal”.

Abiove cites the deadlines for reimbursement of credits from the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), which have an impact on companies’ cash flow. “For the taxation of fuels, and despite the mention that the current taxation model is being preserved, it is clear that for biodiesel, passive subjection is no longer attributed to the producing plants, implying a serious change to the model in force and validated by the tax authorities – after the change of the business to the open market – since 2022.”



#Tax #reform #Abiove #highlights #concerns #points #regulation