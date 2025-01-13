Pedro Sanchez appeared today to announce twelve new housing measures that the Government will implement in this legislature. The president, who announced this new package of measures at the closing of the forum “Housing: fifth pillar of the welfare state”, has detailed that the proposals have priority objectives “more housing, better regulation and greater aid”.

The Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, has assured that the Government has “the firm commitment” to respond to the housing problem, which “must constitute the fifth pillar of the welfare state”, in the words of the minister.

The 12 housing measures announced by Sánchez