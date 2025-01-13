Pedro Sanchez appeared today to announce twelve new housing measures that the Government will implement in this legislature. The president, who announced this new package of measures at the closing of the forum “Housing: fifth pillar of the welfare state”, has detailed that the proposals have priority objectives “more housing, better regulation and greater aid”.
The Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, has assured that the Government has “the firm commitment” to respond to the housing problem, which “must constitute the fifth pillar of the welfare state”, in the words of the minister.
The 12 housing measures announced by Sánchez
- The General Administration of the State transfers 3,300 homes and almost 2 million square meters of residential land to the newly created Public Housing Companyto build thousands of protected homes for affordable rental. The Public Housing Company will begin, throughout this first quarter of 2024, to incorporate the more than 30,000 homes that SAREB currently has13,000 of them immediately, into the housing market.
- A legal mechanism will be established so that this new Public Housing Company has priority in the purchase of homes and land.
- Protected housing will be protected by law of the State to guarantee that all housing built by the State maintain its public ownership indefinitely.
- The Government will create a Strategic Recovery Plan Project (PERTE) to promote innovation and modernization of the industrialized and modular construction sector. This new PERTE of homes will be located in Valencia to recover the economic fabric affected by the DANA.
- It will create a public guarantee system to protect both owners and tenants who participate in affordable rental: the owner will be assured of the collection of rental income, and the tenant will be assured of greater supply at an affordable price and equity in access. It will begin to apply to rentals for those under 35 years of age.
- A program will be created aid for the rehabilitation of empty homes to allocate them to affordable rent: aid will be granted to those people who renovate an apartment to put it into
affordable rent for at least 5 years.
- The Government will propose in Congress a 100% personal income tax exemption for those owners who rent their home according to the Reference Price Index, without the need for them to be in stressed areas.
- A tax reform so that tourist apartments Taxation comparable to that of other economic activities is applied to them, including the application of VAT in those areas where there are difficulties in accessing housing or tourist saturation.
- The tax advantage regime for SOCIMIS will be modified so that they only apply to the promotion of affordable rental housing.
- The purchase of housing by non-resident non-EU foreigners: The tax levy will increase to 100% for these buyers, prioritizing that the available homes are for residents.
- The Government will tighten regulation to prosecute seasonal rental fraud and will create a fund for Communities and City Councils to strengthen inspections.
- The Executive will “maintain and increase” the rest of the existing aid programs in a new State Housing Plan which will be presented and will come into force in 2025.
