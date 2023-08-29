Aguinaldo Ribeiro said that the “reform of the Brazilian State” should have been voted on before the tax

The rapporteur for the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said on the night of this Monday (28.Aug.2023) that, “in a natural calendar”, an administrative reform should have been voted before the tax one. According to the deputy, the size of the State will have to be adequate. “We were supposed to have voted on the reform of the Brazilian State, for us to have a smaller State and then vote on a tax reform”, he declared. Aguinaldo stated that the current tax contract “reflects” the size of the state. The congressman’s statement was made during participation in the event “Valor 1000”, promoted by the newspaper Economic valuein Sao Paulo.