Tax Planning | Portugal's popularity as a migration destination for the wealthy collapsed and Switzerland's rose, says Finnwatch

People with a lot of property income move from Finland to tax havens like Switzerland, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates significantly more often than others, according to a report by the non-governmental organization Finnwatch.

Portuguese popularity as a migration destination for wealthy Finns has collapsed and Switzerland has risen, the non-governmental organization Finnwatch sums up in its monitoring report published on Tuesday.

Portugal's popularity fell after Finland canceled the tax agreement between the countries. Previously, Finns who moved to Portugal received occupational pensions and supplementary pensions paid by private companies tax-free. Finland could also not tax income from the sale of condominiums located in Finland.

According to Finnwatch, Portugal's declining popularity is precisely due to the cessation of tax benefits. Hundreds of previously tax-free pensions withdrawn in Portugal Finns were taxed in 2019.

Non-governmental organization ranked the moving destinations of wealthy Finns from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2019 to 2022. The subject of Finnwatch's review were the moves of those who received property income of more than EUR 50,000 per year.

Within the top ten, the biggest change is the fall of Portugal from first place to tenth place. The number of wealthy Finns immigrating to Portugal dropped to a tenth of what it was in the previous five-year period.

Instead, the shares of high earners who moved to, for example, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore increased. The share of high income earners who moved to Switzerland had increased by more than six percentage points.

Helsinki Sanomat reported in December that in the Finnish trade register there are five hundred responsible persons of companies whose domicile is registered in Switzerland.

Has moved to Switzerland, among other things former CEOs of listed companieswho receive additional pension payments of millions of euros without the right to tax in Finland.

Along with moving to Switzerland, Jussi Pesosta (left), Matti Lievosta and Kari Stadighia have in common the fact that they all benefited from additional pension payments in the millions over the years.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in December that the former CEO of the forest company UPM Jussi Pesonen, 63, has moved to Switzerland, the Zurich area, before retiring. According to him, the reason for the move is not related to taxes.

Years before, Jussi moved from Peso to Switzerland Matti Lievonen65. He last worked as CEO of the state-owned Neste until he retired at just 60 years old in 2018.

The high-income Swiss pensioner has also been Sampo's former CEO for a few years Kari Stadigh68.

By moving In addition to supplementary pensions, you can avoid taxes on investment income accumulated in Finland in Switzerland. Finnish managers who have sold their company, on the other hand, can tax the capital gains with very little tax in Switzerland.

HS news during Christmas, that the Ministry of Finance is internally discussing the need to renew the tax treaty between Switzerland and Finland. The ministry said on Monday that the discussions are still ongoing.

Swiss besides, the wealthy have most likely moved to Singapore, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, which Finnwatch calls tax havens. These countries do not tax capital gains except in exceptional cases.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said in his extensive research paper at the beginning of February, that wealthy Finns have found a new favorite destination, the United Arab Emirates. No income taxes or inheritance or gift taxes are collected from those who have moved to the country.

Finnwatch according to the results of the survey suggest that tax planning has an impact on the choice of relocation destinations. Weaknesses in Finnish legislation encourage people to move to a tax haven, for example, before the asset is sold, because this way a wealthy person can avoid the taxes normally levied on the sale of investment assets.

In order to eliminate the problem, the non-governmental organization brings up the value-added tax again. With it, asset value increases accumulated during residence in Finland would become taxable even in the event that the taxpayer moves abroad before the assets are realised.

The Ministry of Finance argued a few years ago that the value-added tax could bring in 0-50 million euros per year to the state coffers. By the same amount, society is now losing capital income due to migration to tax-advantaged countries.