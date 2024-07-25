The G20 finance ministers meet in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday to discuss the idea of ​​a tax on large fortunes in the face of growing inequality in the world, an issue that generates divisions within the group.

The initiative is being promoted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who this year presides over the bloc of the 20 largest global economies.

Finance ministers will address the thorny issue at a meeting in the afternoon.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

“Some individuals control more resources than entire countries,” Lula said on Wednesday when announcing the creation of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

This mechanism is a priority of the Brazilian presidency of the G20 and aims to facilitate cooperation between States and international organizations to eradicate hunger in the world.

According to the leftist leader, Billionaires must pay taxes because, “at the top of the pyramid, tax systems stop being progressive and become regressive.”

Who opposes the tax on the ultra-rich?

Inequalities have continued to increase in recent years, according to a study by the NGO Oxfam published on Thursday: The richest 1% of the world’s people saw their wealth grow by more than 40 trillion dollars, but their taxes are “historically” low.

French economist Gabriel Zucman estimates that the tax rate for billionaires is 0.3% of their wealth.

In a recent report prepared at the request of Brazil, Zucman proposed creating a 2% tax on the fortunes of some 3,000 billionaires.

But not all G20 countries support this idea. The United States has expressed its opposition to international negotiations on the issue, while the German Finance Ministry, on the eve of the G20, considered the idea of ​​a minimum wealth tax to be “inappropriate”.

Other key issues at the G20 meeting

In addition to an international tax system, This meeting of ministers, ahead of the summit of heads of state and government on 18 and 19 November – also in Rio – is expected to address the global economic situation and, on Friday, the financing of the climate transition and debt.

International divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have made the G20 joint statements a sensitive issue as well. At the last meeting of finance ministers in Sao Paulo in February, these issues led to an impasse.

This time, the solution devised by Brazil is to issue three texts, according to the Brazilian authorities. On the one hand, There would be a document dedicated exclusively to international cooperation in tax matters, which would include the issue of tax on large fortunes.

On the other hand, a broader final communiqué and, finally, a “declaration” published separately by the Brazilian presidency, the only one that would refer to the geopolitical crises.

This model was already put into practice this week. The Brazilian G20 presidency issued a “statement” on Wednesday stating that some G20 members “expressed their perspectives” on the situation in Ukraine and Gaza during the debates of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

International divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have made the G20 joint statements a sensitive issue.

Some countries see the G20 as a relevant forum to discuss these issues, while others think the opposite.

“It is likely, based on my experience at previous G20 meetings,” that the upcoming ministerial meetings will result in separate texts, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday.

Aiming for a single text “would not allow us to adopt anything,” according to the Commissioner.

Founded in 1999, The G20 brings together most of the world’s major economies, as well as the European Union and the African Union.

Initially, his vocation was primarily economic, but he became increasingly involved in the hot topics of international current affairs.