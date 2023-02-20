The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) talks to tax the tech giants are “blocked” due to opposition from several countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and India, lamented French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire , this Monday (20).

“Currently things are blocked, especially by the United States, Saudi Arabia and India. We will defend an unblocking”, although “the chances of success are minimal”, he said at a press conference before the G20 ministerial meeting this week in India.

“I remember that we always said that if the G20 and OECD countries were not able to reach an agreement on the implementation of a digital tax, we would defend a European implementation”, he added.

The minister also recalled that France approved an internal tax on large technology companies that has already generated around US$ 746 million (approximately R$ 3.9 billion) per year” to the French public coffers.

The tax on tech giants, one of the two pillars of the OECD’s agreement to lay the foundations for fair worldwide competition on corporate taxation.

The second pillar intends to adopt a minimum tax of 15% on the profits of these companies.

In this direction, the situation “has progressed a lot” and this minimum taxation may be applied “in the coming months”, according to the minister, even though the United States continues to implement its own tax system.