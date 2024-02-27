National taxation of carbonated and sugary drinks “has a decelerating effect on the increasing prevalence rates of obesity and overweight in the pediatric population.” This is the conclusion reached by Italian research published in 'The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition'. Among the authors also Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome.

“There has been talk for some time about the effectiveness of taxation measures on drinks rich in sugar or carbonated, now this is the first work in the world to review the data published on this topic – explains Ricciardi to Adnkronos Salute – We have verified that the measures have a strong impact on obesity, chronic diseases and diabetes. The study provides scientific evidence to institutions on the validity of taxation measures on these drinks which – given the high incidence of chronic diseases in Europe – would be desirable”.

But which nations are most virtuous on this front? “There are different approaches. Asia and South America, especially Chile, have positive experiences”, explains Ricciardi. But is Europe ready to reverse the trend? “I dare say – he replies – that in Europe the food lobbies are winning and they are very strong. But the EU, with 5% of the population, has a 40% prevalence of chronic diseases at a global level”.