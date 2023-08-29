Secretary said that the text that establishes tribute for the States in the tax reform is “too open”

The extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy, said this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) that the approval of a state tax on semi-finished primary products “creates legal uncertainty for companies”. The economist also stated that the wording of the device that deals with the subject in the Senate is “too open”.

“We understand that there are states with funds financed by contributions, that these funds are important. We just understand that the wording, as it was approved, is too open, which creates insecurity for companies”he declared.

Appy spoke on the subject during a debate with the governors on tax reform in the Senate. According to him, the government “supports a measure that maintains the collection of entities, but without generating this insecurity of the text in the way it is currently placed”.

There is pressure from governors for Article 19 of the PEC 45 of 2019 is maintained. From this device, a tax to finance infrastructure works would be created.

The excerpt says that “The States and the Federal District may institute a contribution on primary and semi-finished products, produced in their respective territories, for investment in infrastructure and housing works, replacing the contribution to state funds”.

The new tax would be added to the subnational VAT rate (which would unite state and municipal taxes) and could be in force until December 31, 2043, according to the text of the PEC. The passage was included by the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB).

FEDERATIVE COUNCIL

The secretary also reinforced that the Federative Council will not follow political criteria, but technical ones. “The council will not have the autonomy to say whether more resources are going to one state, whether they are going to another state”he said.

Bernard Appy stated that the collegiate will be important to help “uniform the interpretation of legislation”according to him. “It is important that it be a dispute only [para os Estados]“he added.

GOVERNORS IN THE SENATE

This Tuesday (29.Aug) the Senate is holding a thematic session on tax reform. All 27 governors were invited.

the session was suggested by the PSB leader, senator Jorge Kajuru (GO), in early August. According to him, holding the meeting between governors and senators was a request from the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union). Whitewashed is a critical of the text approved by the Chamber.

Here are the representatives of the States present:

This Tuesday’s session (29.Aug) was appointed by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The tax reform is being analyzed by the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). The rapporteur is the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

The expectation of the senators is to vote on the reform in the plenary of the Senate until mid-October. Pacheco wants the enactment of the reform still in 2023.

This is a common ambition of the President of the Senate and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). O challenge is that a PEC needs to have consensus in relation to the text in both Houses. According to Pacheco, he maintains permanent dialogue with Lira for the enactment later this year.