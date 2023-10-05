Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/10/2023 – 23:27

The definition of the tax on goods imported by online stores should be published by the end of the year, said this Wednesday (4) the president of the Institute for Retail Development (IDV), Jorge Gonçalves. He met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to demand the end of the federal exemption for foreign websites.

According to Gonçalves, the economic team is waiting for an increase in adherence to Remessa Conformo so that the database grows, and the Tax Authorities can decide the size of the federal tax rate. In effect since Augustthe program offers federal exemption to purchases from foreign websites in exchange for sending information to the IRS before the merchandise enters Brazil.

For companies that do not join the program, 60% Import Tax continues if the purchase is caught in inspection for amounts up to US$50. There is also a 17% Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services. (ICMS), a state tax, both for Remessa Compliance orders and for purchases outside the program.

In June, Haddad had indicated that the eventual creation of a federal tax on Remessa Segundo purchases would be delayed. “a second stage”without specifying the date.

According to the IDV president, a sign of the minister’s commitment to resolving the issue was the fact that he responded to the entity’s request for this Wednesday’s meeting. “The minister is working to adjust this import tax issue, which really leads to very strong competitive inequality. Companies in Brazil do not want to use the same practices of bringing products from abroad. They want to manufacture and create jobs here,” he said.

Data base

Gonçalves said he understands the government’s justification for waiting for the database of foreign pages to increase. “From a governance point of view, Remessa Compliance is very good. Companies are entering, and, when they enter, the Revenue will have data on all imports and will be able to look at the main issues of tax evasion and fraud”, he declared.

In a hearing at the Finance and Taxation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday morning, the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, said that declared international purchases jumped to 46% of the total in September, against 20% in August, the first month Conform Shipping. Before the program, the percentage of declared orders was between 2% and 3% of the total.

Updated study

At this Wednesday’s meeting, the IDV presented Haddad with an update on the study released in July. At the time, the report estimated the impact of the federal exemption on purchases from foreign websites on Brazilian retail.

According to the entity, the tax burden estimate for the ten retail sectors was revised upwards, from just over 70% to 109.9%. The number considers tax collection from ten retail sectors, from industrial production and storage, to distribution and marketing of goods. “We showed the minister this reality that we are facing, faced with a load of 17% [de ICMS] for foreign websites”, said Gonçalves.