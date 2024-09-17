Izvestia reported that incomes of 190 thousand rubles and above will be subject to deposit tax

Income from deposits over 190 thousand rubles will be subject to interest tax. This threshold has increased due to the increase in the key rate to 19 percent, reports Izvestia publication.

The share of depositors subject to the levy is no more than 5 percent

According to experts, to receive an income of more than 190 thousand rubles, depositors should have no more than a million rubles in their deposit and savings accounts. The figure may vary depending on the conditions of the financial institution. Thus, no more than five percent of depositors will be subject to the fee – this is about a million people.

Freedom Finance Global analyst Natalia Milchakova explained that if a depositor received 200 thousand rubles in 2024, then personal income tax in the amount of 13 percent will have to be paid only on the amount exceeding the taxable base – from 10 thousand rubles (1300 rubles).

The Federal Tax Service (FTS) calculates the final amount independently and sends a corresponding notification.

The Federal Tax Service has begun sending out notifications about tax payment

How reports RBC: Russians have already started receiving notifications from the Federal Tax Service, which say that payment must be made by December 1.

The notification also contains a list of banks where deposits have been opened, the amount of interest accrued on accounts and deposits, and the amount on which tax must be paid.

Personal income tax on deposits was introduced in Russia in 2021, but the deadline for its payment was postponed. 2023 will be the first year for which the tax will be levied. It will affect depositors who received interest income in excess of the tax-free amount last year.