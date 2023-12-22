UThere is growing dissatisfaction among German publishers with the German financial bureaucracy. Renowned publishers such as Rowohlt, Suhrkamp and Hanser complain that they have not been able to pay their authors abroad for months because the tax authorities are processing their exemption requests too slowly. This is about the fees paid to authors for books that are translated into German.

German publishers must deduct a flat rate of 15 percent withholding tax from royalties paid to authors abroad and pay it to the tax office, unless Germany has concluded an agreement with the country concerned to avoid double taxation. In this case, which is more the rule than the exception, publishers can apply for an exemption for their authors and transfer the full fee to the authors, who then tax it as income in their home country – an approach that has been common practice for many years .

But the processing time for applications is taking longer and longer, complains the German Book Trade Association: It used to take around six weeks from the application to delivery of the decision, but now it is an average of eleven months. In many cases it even takes two years or longer, although the law actually allocates three months for it. Some companies have even been waiting for a decision on their exemption orders since 2020.



“Many authors abroad depend on the money,” says Rowohlt publisher Nicola Bartels in an interview with the FAZ, and this often involves advance payments so that the authors can finance their living while the book is still being written. According to the stock exchange association, the French publishers' association assumes that tens of thousands of applications from France are currently pending with the German tax authorities. In addition to print publishers, audio book publishers who are waiting for license fees from Audible are also affected.







The tax authorities are demanding more and more documents

The publishers complain that the situation got worse after the tax administration introduced a digital portal on January 1, 2023 through which applications should be processed. The online application is “bureaucratic, complicated and time-consuming”. A growing number of documents are being requested by publishers for the exemption, such as rental agreements, telephone bills from the past three months, German or English translations of employment contracts.

“The German tax authorities are putting massive obstacles in the way of German publishers and their licensing partners abroad,” says Peter Kraus vom Cleff, general manager of the German Book Trade Association. The problems surrounding the tax exemption are “a crazy amount of bureaucracy and a sad example of the federal government’s half-baked digitalization strategy.” The authorities failed because of the processes they had introduced themselves. The backlog of applications has “now reached a business-critical level”.

High utilization of the federal authority

The Federal Central Tax Office is obviously no longer able to keep up with the work and, when asked by the FAZ, points to the high workload. There is actually currently a “significant delay in case processing”; we are working hard to process the backlog that has arisen; It is no longer possible to respond to telephone and written inquiries about the status of the matter, according to the authority's website. However, it is expected that “things will get better over the course of 2024,” said a spokeswoman.

German publishers are the largest licensees in the book business in Europe. More than 2,000 German publishers have translations of foreign books into German in their program. Every year around 10,000 translations into German appear as first editions, around 60 percent of them from English, but translations from Japan and France are also important. Translations are also very important in the comic segment. More than 85 percent of all comic books were translated into German from other languages ​​in 2022.