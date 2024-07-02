Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

SPD minister Svenja Schulze defends the traffic light coalition against criticism of subsidies for Peru. Development aid pays off economically.

Berlin/Düsseldorf – The issue of cycle paths in Peru has the potential to be controversial – especially if you set your mind on it. Like Joana Cotar: The former AfD member of the Bundestag (she is now independent) accused the traffic light coalition of wasting money at the end of 2023: the government had spent 315 million euros on cycle paths in Peru. Which is not true, because Germany has actually only promised the Peruvian government 44 million euros. A further 155 million will flow to the country as a loan for the construction of transport infrastructure in the capital Lima. Peru must repay this money with interest.

CSU criticizes traffic light government over Peru bike paths: “There is allegedly no money for farmers”

CSU General Secretary Martin Huber was nevertheless happy to take up the narrative, writing on Twitter: “The traffic light coalition distributes money all over the world, but there is supposedly no money for our hard-working farmers?” Since then, the Peru cycle path has repeatedly served as a hook for criticism of the traffic light coalition.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner also recently mentioned the project when he criticized the budget planning of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Development Aid Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD). The project did not even originate from Schulze, but from her predecessor Gerd Müller: He had already made the commitments to Peru for grants and loans in 2020. And he is a CSU politician.

Development Aid Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) and NRW opposition leader Jochen Ott in the Düsseldorf state parliament. © Peter Sieben

SPD Minister Schulze: Development aid is an economic door opener

Schulze, meanwhile, stands behind the plans – and defended them on Tuesday (July 2) on the sidelines of a press conference of the North Rhine-Westphalia SPD faction in the Düsseldorf state parliament. “Apart from a moral imperative, development aid also makes economic sense. Our decades-long solidarity in the world has led to us being a strong economic power today,” said the Federal Minister. “Almost ten German companies are involved in the project in Peru, it’s a five billion euro project. A completely new subway is being built there.”

Development aid is an economic door opener, says Schulze – also when it comes to global competition for raw materials. “If we make fair offers to the countries that have raw materials, we can survive in this competition.”

“Shabby propaganda” – opposition leader warns of Chinese influence

SPD NRW parliamentary group leader Jochen Ott called criticism of development aid, which has recently been spread primarily on social media, “shabby propaganda”. The “right-wing think tanks” that have primarily taken up the issue are ultimately “traitors to the fatherland”, said Ott: “It is really absurd. On the one hand, we fear that the Chinese are gaining more and more influence in parts of the African continent, on the other hand, some are casting doubt on German development aid projects.”

If Germany does not succeed in understanding development policy as industrial policy, “then we will be in for a big surprise,” said the NRW opposition leader. “The Chinese will already be there and they will take over the investments in the countries of the global south. With all the consequences that will entail.”