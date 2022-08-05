For the first six months of 2022, the Mef records + 13.5% for tax revenues

The taxes direct in the former six months of 2022 were equal to 131.590 billion, with an increase of 13.674 billion (+ 11.6%). The revenue ofIrpef stood at 99.598 billion with an increase of 4.009 billion (+ 4.2%).

In particular, the withholdings carried out on income of the employees of the private sector recorded an increase of 1.488 billion and self-employed withholding taxes of € 502 million. While the withholdings on income of public sector employees have had a decrease of 196 million of Euro.

THE payments for self-liquidation increased by 1.594 billion in that, as well as for self-settlement IRES, the deadlines for self-tax payments for taxpayers subjected to the tax reliability indexes have changed. Significant increases in revenue were recorded for the substitute tax on capital income and capital gains (+1.324 billion, + 151.8%) due to the favorable trend of the asset management market in 2021.

Me too’Substitute tax on the asset value of pension funds increased (+1.038 billion, + 102.7%) attributable to the positive trend of the positions in the supplementary pension schemes at the end of 2021, compared to 2020, and to the yields. The Mef reports in addition, the increase inIRES equal to 6.158 billion attributable to the change in the deadlines of the self-tax payments for taxpayers subject to the tax reliability indexes (Isa) in the year 2021.

In the end, the tax replacement on income as well as withholdings on interest and other capital gains had a increase equal to 383 million euros and withholding taxes on profits distributed by legal entities an increase of 364 million euros.

The indirect taxes amounted to 111.287 billion, with an increase of 15.277 billion. VAT contributed to the positive trend, with an increase in revenue of 12.115 billion, in particular the component relating to internal trade showed an increase of 7.869 billion, while VAT on imports recorded an increase of 4.246 billion. This last result is linked, in large part, to the trend in the price of oil, which resulted in growth. Among other indirect taxes, revenue from stamp duty and registration tax recorded positive trends, while insurance tax showed a negative change.

Gaming-related revenue increased by 1.902 billion. The revenue from tax revenues deriving from assessment and control activities showed an increase of € 2.518 billion, of which: € 1.792 billion came from direct taxes and € 725 million from indirect taxes. The comparison with the same period last year is not homogeneous as in 2021 the collection activities were suspended until 31 August 2021 by virtue of the so-called “support decree-bis”

