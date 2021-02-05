The appearance of covid-19 has forced the Government to deploy measures of a different nature to avoid a further collapse of the economy. Until November, the actions launched in the tax field subtracted 1,227 million from the Treasury, according to the latest collection report from the Tax Agency.

This amount, however, has been decreasing month after month, as most of it responds to postponements in the presentation of settlements and extension of deadlines to pay tax debts. Fees that freelancers and SMEs have been entering. Until November, these two chapters subtracted some 790 million from the collection, a figure much lower than the maximum of April, when the delay in the presentation of self-assessments and the postponements totaled 6.818 million. At the end of December, the Government approved a new postponement of tax debts of up to 30,000 euros.

To these fiscal measures, others have been added that will have lasting effects. One of them is the VAT reduction to 0% for the medical equipment necessary to fight the pandemic, which will continue until April. To this decision, which subtracted 291 million from the collection until November, it will be necessary to add in the future the impact of the reduction of the VAT to 4% for surgical masks applied in November and the setting of a VAT of 0% for PCR and vaccines against covid-19 approved last month.

The approved change in the module regime also has a permanent impact. The Treasury made it more flexible for these self-employed workers – who are taxed based on certain characteristics of their business – the possibility of moving to direct estimation, which takes into account income and better reflects the blow of the crisis. This measure, which has been extended for next year, subtracted 68 million from collection until November, to which another 74 are added due to the decision not to count the days of state of alarm and forced closure of the self-employed who follow in modules regime.

The latest report from the Tax Agency also includes regulatory changes that are not related to the pandemic but that have also affected collection. Among them, a recent Constitutional ruling that has led the Treasury to return 356 million to large companies until November. The high court annulled in July 2020 the decree that increased the fractioned payments of corporation tax for companies with a business volume of more than 10 million. This change, approved by the PP Government in 2016, had the objective of reducing the large public deficit. The Constitutional Court, which did not assess the content of the measure, annulled the decree considering that the tool used – a decree law – was not valid to modify essential elements of taxation.

The Tax Agency launched returns in September, basically the interest generated by withholding more. In September, withdrawals amounted to 115 million, to which they added 167 in October and 74 in November.

But what has really reduced the collection in 2020 is the blow that the crisis has inflicted on the main taxes. Revenues until November are 9% lower than those of 2019, with sharp falls in companies, VAT and specials. The Government estimates that in 2021 the collection will grow by 13%, in the heat of an intense recovery whose vigor could lose steam due to the health situation, far from being under control.