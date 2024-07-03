Tax, Maradona persecuted for 25 years but his debt did not even reach a thousand €

Diego Armando Maradona it was not a tax evaderbut the truth came to light only after the death of the Argentine champion who passed away on November 25, 2020. A ruling of the Tax Court of Justice puts an end to a story that lasted 25 years. “Diego – thunders now his lawyer Angelo Pisans – was unjustly persecuted. As I had promised Diego – Pisani explains to Tuttonapoli – we rewound the tape and made good win over evil, with a clear and indisputable three to zero. The sentence – continues Pisani – demonstrates irrefutably and without any further possibility of appeal, just as already written by his lawyer after his death in the book “the lawyer of D10S” that Diego Armando Maradona was used and persecuted unfairly“.

“Not only – continues Pisani – by the judges but also from the media/political system of the time, in fact, after more than 25 years and a charge of approximately 40 million and investigations against him that have exiled from Naplestoday in 2024 it is recognized from the accounts that for the three years he owed the taxman 952 euros while he had a 1000 non-refundable credit from amnesty in addition to having suffered unspeakable humiliations and seizure of watches, earrings and money for millions of euros which will now have to be returned with incalculable damage“.