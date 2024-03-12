Genoa – The Liguria Region eliminates the increase in the Irpef surtax for incomes up to 28,000 euros, with benefits arriving for all taxpayers with an income up to 50,000 euros. President Giovanni Toti announced it on the sidelines of the regional council. The reform must be approved by April 15th. In fact, also considering the benefits of the national reform, approximately 800,000 Ligurian taxpayers they will have a reduction in taxation, with a benefit estimated by the Region that varies from 50 to 150 euros. On the other hand, for about 20,000 Ligurians who have an income greater than 65,000 euros, a slight increase occurs.

As regards the regional measure alone, the increase for 240,000 Ligurians with an income of less than 15,000 euros remains at zero and that for 380,000 Ligurians with an income between 15,000 and 28,000 drops from 0.56% to zero. However, the increase for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros grows by 0.83%, from 1.08% to 1.95%, but due to the carry-over effect of the elimination up to 28,000 euros, in In fact, 160,000 people with incomes of up to 40,000 euros will have a reduction in taxation.

Increase of 0.9%, however, with an increase that goes from 1.1% to 2%, for 60,000 taxpayers with incomes over 50,000 euros.

On an overall level for the Region's coffers, the maneuver could lead to a slight increase in revenue, which President Toti assures will be reinvested in the Regional Strategic Fund.

“We have decided to seize the opportunity that the government has given to increase the no tax area and reduce the brackets of the additional regional Irpef to three, in coherence with the first module of the tax reform desired by the Meloni government – states the governor – So we try to simplify the system, bringing it into line with national ratesawaiting the second module of the government's tax reform relating to local authorities”.

The regional reform, the result of a memorandum of understanding signed with the unions, continues Toti, “it will also produce an increase in GDP and consumptionsince we leave money in the pockets of citizens who, due to their income, have a propensity to spend more than to save, having less disposable income and using all their income for personal and family consumption”.

In short, concludes the governor, “if we add the policy of support for families in nursery schools, the policy on rail transport for students, we have largely recovered the loss of purchasing power that has affected families in these years of inflation”.