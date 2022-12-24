Leo: “Now tax reform, the goal is to sweeten personal income tax rates”

Starting from the first months of 2023, the government will work on the “fiscal delegation construction site, starting from what has already been done in the previous legislature, but with the aim of a more precise regulation in defining the principles of delegation, for a wide-ranging intervention I breathe”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister for the Economy, with responsibility for the Revenue, Maurizio Leo, in an interview with Repubblica, explaining that the intention is to “do even more on horizontal equity by aiming to limit taxation mismatches”. On personal income tax, the idea is “to start from the ‘dual model’ already discussed, distinguishing income from work, subject to a progressive, albeit softened, from those from investment in capital and real estate, subject to a proportional tax”; the goal is “to also introduce the family quotient”. It is the intention of the government – continues Leo – to soften the personal income tax rates, “with the prospect of reducing them to even three, without prejudice to the need to identify the necessary coverage, without budgetary deviations”.

“On IRES – explains the deputy minister – we aim to reward income reinvested in capital and labor and rationalize the tax base. As for VAT, the aim is to achieve harmonization at Community level, in terms of rates, tax base and application. Irap, on the other hand, needs to be profoundly reviewed, in the context of a path that has already been undertaken for some time”.

Coverage – specifies Leo – will be sought “in tax expenditures, in a reduction of unproductive spending and in a new tax payer relationship that favors spontaneous compliance and the relative recovery of higher revenue. In this perspective, in the future, for large companies I am thinking of strengthening the already existing cooperative compliance, while for the little ones the establishment of a biennial arrangement with creditors. The amount due is paid, quantified after a preventive dialogue with the Financial Administration”. Finally, the executive plans to allocate to tourism “a package of ad hoc rules also on VAT”.

Commenting on the budget law, Leo observes that “it was substantially shared by the EU also because overall it was balanced and prudent. The heart of the project is substantially intact, there was a normal political debate and the technical errors are attributable to venial sins linked in time constraints”.

