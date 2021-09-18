“The rumors about a possible reform of the land registry which Forza Italia is absolutely against: it would be a masked patrimonial. The house for the Italians is a very precious asset that must be defended. Indeed, property taxes should be lightened, both direct and indirect ones because the pressure on the brick is excessive. We are opposed to inheritance taxes, property taxes, taxes on the first home. Property is not a theft but a value that must be strongly defended as well as happens in the most advanced foreign countries “. Thus was Senator Enrico Aimi, leader of Forza Italia in the Foreign Affairs Committee.

With the land registry reform boom in property taxes in the historic center, prices in the suburbs are down

And indeed, as Repubblica writes, the land registry reform could lead to a boom in property taxes. “The impact on cadastral rents of the adjustment to market values ​​in large cities could be four or five times. As a consequence, the IMU on second homes would rise on the national average by 128%, calculates the Uil, Labor Service, Cohesion and Territory. Among the 21 regional capitals, in Rome it would rise from € 2,000 to € 5,640 per year (+ 183%). In Trento from € 700 to € 1,300 (+ 189%). In Milan from € 1,800 to € 4,000 (+ 123%). Better in Genoa, Ancona, Trieste with adjustments of only 5-7%. These are average increases calculated on an apartment in the semi-central area, of average size. .