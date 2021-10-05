Tax, Irpef cuts to the middle class. Cadastre, calculation in square meters

The Draghi government works at tax reform. The control room and subsequently the decisive Council of Ministers for final approval are already scheduled for today. All this will happen in a single day, an unequivocal sign of how the Executive wants to accelerate on the norm. For the implementing decrees – reads the Messaggero – tables of experts in the sector will be set up, with the involvement of the social partners as well. This should also make it possible to include the reform of the Land Registry, the overcoming of the rooms and the introduction of the criterion of square meters. The properties in the future will be divided into only two categories: ordinary and special.

For the rest – continues the Messenger – the reform will be systematic and therefore all-encompassing. We will go from IRPEF to VAT, from IRES to tax deductions. The value added tax is the news of the last hour. The fixed tax rate remodulations are back on the table, that is the passage of some categories from one group to another to make the system more homogeneous. For the personal income tax, the dual system will be introduced: reduction of income taxes from 28 to 55 thousand euros.