Taxman, more money is coming to the paycheck. Here’s for whom

Start the countdown to the implementation of tax reform. The publication of the enabling law (law 111/2023) in the “Official Gazette” of 14 August kicks off the process to implement the measures that will give substance to the framework just approved by Parliament.

You have until 29 August 2025 (twenty-four months after the entry into force of the law) to prepare the delegated decrees that will revolutionize the entire Italian tax system: from the redefinition of the IRPEFwith the immediate aim of reducing the taxable income brackets from four to three, to the revision of the deadline calendar to reduce and simplify the approximately 1,500 annual deadlines, as well as the rationalization of the current complex tax rules.

As reported by the Sole24Orea technical committee for reform, chaired by the deputy minister of the economy, Maurice Leo, is already at work. Thirteen thematic commissions will have to present the proposals for the delegated decrees by 20 September.

