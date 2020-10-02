Tax information Thousands of high-income people are left out of media tax information lists – more than 4,000 oppose disclosure

The request to prevent the disclosure of their tax information to the media must be justified, but in practice the acceptance threshold is low. Several media outlets have complained about the Tax Administration’s policy.

For the media Thousands of names are missing from the list of high-income tax information to be issued this year.

The tax administration said in a statement on Friday that at least about 4,600 people have opposed the disclosure of their income tax data last year. The majority of objections have been accepted.

In November, the tax administration will provide the media with a list of the tax information of personal customers whose earned income and capital income paid to Finland in the previous year totaled at least EUR 100,000. Last year, for the first time, citizens were given the opportunity to oppose the disclosure of information. This is based on the EU’s general data protection regulation.

Now this opportunity has been used by a multiple number of customers compared to last year, says the chief inspector Noora Kontro About the tax administration.

“I would think an increase in awareness [uudistuksesta] is the biggest reason, ”Kontro says.

Last year, about 600 people objected to the disclosure, according to Kontro. However, a large number of opposition requests were received in the last drop so that less than half had time to be processed.

There may be even more requests, as the systems lack, for example, forms sent by post. The deadline for requests was October 1st.

Resistance must be justified, for example, on health, safety or occupational grounds. According to Kontro, the general reason is that a person has been or is afraid of being harassed or intimidated.

“Or a person may experience, for example, anxiety or insomnia due to the disclosure of their information. Those working in certain fields may feel that commenting on their income data interferes with the performance of work tasks or otherwise causes problems in the work community, ”Kontro lists examples.

In practice, approval comes off easily. According to Kontro, no specific evidence of the grounds is required.

“Yes, for example, the fear of harassment is enough in practice. After all, we can’t deny it in any way or require evidence to prove it, ”he says.

A majority of 4,087 requests for opposition have been accepted. 67 have been discarded and 52 have been removed, for example due to duplicates. According to Kontro, the rejected requests were mainly those for which no justification was provided.

Several The media, including Helsingin Sanomat, have appealed against the Tax Administration’s decision to earn more than 100,000 euros a year.

Editor – in – Chief of HS Antero Mukka commented in November last year that the lack of tax information presented in the media runs the risk of drawing erroneous conclusions from the information.

“If [julkisuudesta pois jäävien nimien] the figure rises to thousands, one can rightly ask whether the whole idea of ​​transparency of tax information has been watered down, ”Mukka wrote.

The position of the tax administration is that it has no obligation to provide this information to the media.

“We believe that this is not a legal obligation but a voluntary service. It is based on section 21 of the Public Disclosure Act on the production of data on request, ”Kontro commented.

The tax information of those who objected to the disclosure will remain public and anyone can visit the tax offices – although this possibility may be limited this year based on the coronavirus situation.

In practice, names unfamiliar to the public or business, in particular, may be excluded from tax news. They may not be noticed by suppliers.

Legally the issue is not unequivocal and administrative solutions have not yet been resolved.

Professor of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää The University of Helsinki has criticized the taxpayer’s policy in public. He has commented, among other things Mightily that the policy significantly restricts fundamental rights and that the Tax Administration has no competence under that law.

Another expert in administrative law, Professor Emeritus Heikki Kulla does not want to take an absolute position in either direction. For him, the question is complicated and leaves room for interpretation.

“Here, a balance must be struck between publicity and the protection of personal data. The position of the Tax Administration has not been drawn from the wind either, ”he commented to HS.