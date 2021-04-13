A survey suggests that retirees and students, as well as self-employed and unemployed, face each other on the question.

Berlin – More than every fourth German citizen believes tax increases are necessary in order to achieve solid state finances again after the Corona crisis. This emerges from a representative survey on behalf of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the results of which are the dpa are present. A little more than one in two, however, thinks tax cuts are the right way to boost the economy. While pensioners and students are more likely to rely on tax increases, the self-employed and the unemployed are more likely to plead for reductions.

The federal government recently took on record debts to fight the corona pandemic – to save companies and jobs, for an economic stimulus program with lower VAT, to support the health care system and to buy vaccines. Last year, therefore, new loans over 130.5 billion euros were necessary, for the current year Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is planning more than 240 billion euros in debt.

Record debts due to Corona: FDP considers “tax hike fantasies” to be “out of place”

There is political wrangling over how the federal government should get off this mountain of debt after the crisis. Above all, Scholz relies on economic growth and higher taxes for the people with the highest wealth. The FDP and parts of the CDU / CSU, on the other hand, are demanding lower taxes for companies.

The growth required to get out of the economic crisis can only be achieved by relieving the burden on citizens and companies, said FDP parliamentary group vice-president Christian Dürr. Impending company insolvencies would have to ring the alarm bells in the federal government. “Tax hike fantasies are now completely out of place and would also take the last few companies out of breath,” he emphasized. (dpa / frs)