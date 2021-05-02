The Government will eliminate the tax reduction for the taxation of personal income tax jointly in the income statement. It is a measure that includes the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that has been sent to the European Union (EU) and that seeks promote the incorporation of women into work.

Specifically, this initiative will mean the Elimination of the tax reduction of 3,400 euros to which couples who file the income declaration jointly are entitled, which implies a tax increase of approximately 1,000 million euros. It is estimated that this measure benefits some two million households.

“It includes the gradual disappearance of the reduction for joint taxation through the establishment of a transitional regime, because it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second income earner (mainly women) “, indicates the document, as the newspaper has advanced The country.

Currently the reduction by joint taxation contemplates two types of family units and this varies depending on the one in question: family units made up of both spouses and single parents.

Family units made up of both spouses

In joint declarations of family units made up of both spouses not legally separated and, if any, minor children living together, as well as legally disabled adults subject to extended or rehabilitated parental authority, the tax base will be reduced by 3,400 euros per year.

Single-parent family units

In joint declarations of single-parent family units, that is, those formed, in cases of legal separation or when there is no marital bond, by the father or mother and all judicially disabled minor or adult children subject to extended parental authority or rehabilitated who live with one or the other, the tax base will be reduced by 2,150 euros per year.

In this case, This reduction will not be applied when the taxpayer lives with the father or mother of any of the children who are part of their family unit. And the reduction that comes from those mentioned will be applied, first, to the general tax base, without it being negative as a consequence of such reduction. The remainder, if any, will reduce the tax base of savings, which may not be negative either.