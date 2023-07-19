New understandings about the taxation of computer programs have driven foreign companies away from Brazil

Companies in the IT area (Information Technology) are holding back investments and projects due to legal uncertainty. New understandings of justice and IRS have caused an increase in the tax burden for the sector, one of the fastest growing in the Brazilian economy.

The reflexes are already being felt. After growing double digits in the last 10 years, in 2022 the IT and software development sector advanced only 3%. And for 2023, the expectation is even worse, with companies abandoning projects in Brazil, according to abes (Brazilian Association of Software Companies).

One of the main problems is an understanding of the Revenue that has been in force since February, which increased from 8% to 32% the rate of IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Contribution on Net Income) for IT companies that license computer and fall under the presumed profit regime.

This is because, until then, the sale of ready-to-use software, whether made to order or sold on a large scale, was classified as a sale of merchandise. However, in 2021 the STF (Federal Supreme Court) equated the sale of software to a service provided, which made the Federal Revenue change the rules.

Abes’ legal director, Manoel Antonio dos Santos, claims that the understanding makes sense, but complains about the way the measure was implemented, unexpectedly quadrupling the tax burden for these companies without observing the annuality stipulated by law, which provides that a tax increase takes effect only after 1 year of the change.

“The Federal Revenue for many years interpreted that when I had standardized software, like Windows, Word, Excel, Adobe, PowerPoint and SalesForce, it was selling goods and came to understand it as providing a service. Technically, the IRS is right. What is wrong is to make a change like this after 20 years and suddenly we have an absurd load increase“, he said.



Disclosure/Abs Manoel Antonio dos Santos, director of Abes, says that new understandings have created legal uncertainty in the sector

The sector’s fight now is for a change in the law that equates the resale of software to health activity, which, although it is a service, has an exception provided for by law and pays a lower rate.

Another problem is taxation on amounts paid abroad for the purpose of acquiring or renewing a license to use software for end consumers. The new rule classified these amounts paid to the companies that created the programs as royalties, with 15% IRPJ being levied on this remittance abroad.

“The Federal Revenue had been saying for many years that under the license of standardized software abroad there was no Income Tax, due to the nature of importation of goods. All of a sudden, however, it came to understand that this payment that companies make abroad has the nature of royalty, and thus is subject to the incidence of Income Tax. In the same understanding, he stated that this also characterizes service imports, levying taxes on exports, which are PIS and Cofins“, said Manuel.

COPYRIGHT ROYALTIES

Abes represents more than 2,000 companies, most of which have among their main activities the commercialization in the Brazilian territory of computer programs of external origin, the so-called distribution. To distribute this software in the country, commercialization or distribution rights are paid to the foreign companies that produce them.

The payment for the right represents the main cost linked to the software distribution activity in Brazil. According to Manoel, however, as of 2014, several companies that carry out these operations were surprised with notices of infraction demanding the payment of IRPJ and CSLL on these remittances, since they are now considered royalties.

Revenue changed this understanding in 2019. In June of this year, a law was enacted that allowed companies to make payment in the form of the right to commercialize or distribute computer programs. However, discussions remain at the administrative and judicial levels regarding the notices of infraction applied previously.

“This treatment drove away international companies that intended to operate in the country in the IT sector and created a fair way out for the managers of the Brazilian units of multinational companies that operate here to try to justify the infraction notices issued against these companies before their headquarters. This made it impossible for these companies to decide to make new investments in Brazil“, he stated.

The sector still complains about the closed door for dialogue at the Revenue Service and that the alternative has been to look for congressmen to include the necessary changes in the bill, returning to give legal security to investors.

WHAT THE RECIPE SAYS

wanted by Power360the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of Brazil reported that in consultation solutions on licensing or right to use software, “interpreted the federal tax legislation in the light of the constitutional concepts defined by the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court, highlighting the decision issued in Extraordinary Appeal No. 176,426“.

“Whowever, the Federal Supreme Court itself changed its jurisprudence on the subject, upon conclusion, in 2021, of the joint judgment on the merits of ADI nº 1.945, and ADI nº 5.659. Subsequently, in Extraordinary Appeal No. 688,223, the Federal Supreme Court reiterated its understanding regarding the ‘existence of human effort directed towards the construction of computer programs, be they of any kind, constituting an obligation to do so’. The Supreme Court’s decisions recognized the complex or hybrid nature of contracts relating to licensing, or the right to use software, moving away from the previous understanding in the sense that such contracts would not consist of a service“, says the IRS.

According to the Revenue Secretariat, in consultation solutions nº 36, of 2023 (percentage of presumption of presumed profit in the calculation of IRPJ and CSLL), nº 75, of 2023 (IR), and nº 107, of 2023 (PIS/Pasep and Cofins levied on the import of services), an attempt was made to align the administrative understanding with the most recent jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court.

“Thus, both the previous and current guidelines were not designed to reduce or increase the tax burden of companies, but rather to provide legal certainty to taxpayers, adapting the administrative understanding to the constitutional interpretation given by the Federal Supreme Court.“, it says in a note.

The Revenue also states that although the change in jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court is from 2021, in cases where the change in administrative interpretation is unfavorable to the taxpayer, the new guidance will only be applied to future taxable events, not reaching facts that occurred before publication. of the respective query solutions.