PSOE and United We Can continue with their particular ‘tug of war’ to get the future Housing Law forward, key for both formations and for the Government coalition itself. With no date yet for the next meeting between the negotiating teams, the main disagreement between the parties remains on how to limit rental prices, especially in stressed areas.

After more than two months of negotiation, the agreement still seems distant. But nobody wants to blow up a rule that raises special sensitivity in the members of the Executive due to its social nature. The main obstacle to closing a deal remains the formula to choose to achieve the common goal of limiting rental prices: through tax incentives or directly by imposing price caps.

The socialist wing is betting that regulation is carried out through tax cuts. In the proposal that the training presented last week to the team led by Ione Belarra, the Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, they highlighted points such as the reduction of the bonus received by landlords in the income tax return from the current 60% to 50% and From that limit, offer extra incentives based on certain criteria. For example, the incentive could be as high as 90% if a homeowner lowers the contract price to his tenant by more than 10%.

The reduction will reach 70% for the rental of homes to young people between 18 and 35 years old and a bonus will also be established, yet to be determined, for the rental of homes to tenants with reduced income. Incentives are also proposed in this percentage in stressed areas for owners who give up their homes for social rent and who until now could not benefit from the deductions as they are not holders of the contracts.

From Podemos they have criticized the proposal in recent days, categorically refusing to accept it. Although sources consulted indicate that the positions have come closer in some points, they confirm that everything that does not imply income control by the autonomous communities will prevent the final agreement.

Podemos proposal



At this point, the purple formation has already presented to the PSOE the proposal that both parties will debate again in their next meeting this week, with no date set yet, but in which a rapprochement of positions is expected, at least in the least points. conflictive negotiations.

But it is not expected that the idea of ​​price control managed by the Belarus negotiating team will go ahead without first arduous discussions with the socialist part of the government. Specifically, and according to the document to which this medium has had access, Podemos proposes that the autonomous communities can establish a price index based on a series of criteria and that the incomes agreed at the beginning of the contract cannot exceed it in stressed areas .

Among those criteria that will modulate the rise or fall of the benchmark, the document points to some such as the height of the property, its age, whether or not it has an elevator, energy efficiency, proximity to transport and public services, etc. However, from Podemos they make it clear that these factors may not, in any case, “increase that index by more than 2.5%.”

The formation still led by Pablo Iglesias proposes, in addition, that tenants who had to pay prices above the established index could claim that ‘extra’ paid ‘more’ from their landlords. And with accrual of interest and “without prejudice to the responsibility they may incur in application of the sanctioning regime established by the corresponding autonomous community”, as detailed in the text. In other words, the owner who exceeds the price index will not only have to return the excess money, but will do so with interest and with the possibility of being penalized.

Registration of contracts



We can also propose the creation of a Rental Contract Registry (RCA) that the entire population can access. In this register, the contracts and prices of the apartments for rent must be noted, among other points.

In this registry, for example, the complete postal address, the year of construction of the property, the m2, the number of rooms, the identification number of the habitability certificate, the cadastral reference number and the efficiency certificate will be identified. energy and its rating. Also if the building has an elevator or not, if it has heating and cooling systems or if it is furnished or not.

In the same way, it will be stated if the property belongs to a Socimi and if the house is intended for primary residence or other use. “The data contained in the RCA may be used by the Tax Agency, as well as the Judiciary and other public bodies to achieve their respective purposes”, indicates the document of the purple formation.

As can be seen in the proposals, and although they are trying to temper their spirits for the next meeting, the positions are still quite far apart. However, sources consulted indicate that neither party wants to explode the negotiations, although the content of the final agreement has to be detailed beyond the end of March, as originally intended by the Vice President of the Government Pablo Iglesias.