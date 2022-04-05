Mef, + 12.3% first two months revenue to 79 billion

In the months of January February the tax revenue they increased by 16.8% to 79.036 billion euros, with an increase of 12.376 billion euros compared to the same period of the previous year. It was announced on Mef explaining that the “significant increase” recorded in the two-month period is influenced both by the dragging of the positive effects on revenues that were determined starting from 2021, and by the effects of the Relaunch decree he was born in August decree, which had arranged, in 2020, the extensions of the suspension of payments and subsequently, in 2021, the resumption of the same, allowing taxpayers to pay them in installments. The payment in installments, underlines the Mef, could also determine revenue effects over the next few months of 2022.

Tax, tax receipts in February: the data

In the month of February the tax revenue recorded a positive change of € 6.623 billion (+ 21.3%): in particular the direct taxes had an increase in revenue of € 3.759 billion (+ 22.7%) and the indirect taxes recorded a positive trend of € 2.864 billion (+ 19.6%). In the first two months, direct taxes amounted to € 48.337 billion, with an increase of € 5.479 million (+ 12.8%).

The income from personal income tax amounted to 40.071 billion euros with an increase of 2.105 billion euros (+ 5.5%), attributable both to the increase in withholdings made on the income of private sector employees (+ 1.499 billion euros, + 8.6%) and to that of withholding taxes on the income of public sector employees (+11 million euros, + 0.1%) and the increase in self-employed workers withholdings (+165 million euros, + 8.0%). Significant increases in revenue were recorded for the substitute tax on income from capital and capital gains (+1.335 billion euros, + 109.9%) due to the favorable trend in assets under management in 2021. Also the substitute tax on value pension fund assets recorded an increase (+1.042 billion euros, + 103.6%) attributable to the positive trend of the positions in the supplementary pension schemes at the end of 2021, compared to 2020, and to the yields. Finally, theIRES (+43 million euros, + 35.2%) and withholding taxes on profits distributed by legal entities (+172 million euros, + 42.3%) whilesubstitutive tax on income as well as withholding taxes on interest and other capital income showed a decrease in revenue equal to 26 million (-1.9%)

