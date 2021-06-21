Tax sting on work: it is the workers who bear the greatest burden of taxes in our country, since almost half of the Italian tax revenue is linked to the personal income tax, which, out of the total of 491 billion euros of revenue, ensures 209 billion to the state coffers ( 42%). The companies, on the other hand, between 32 billion IRES and 23 billion IRAP pay the financial administration 56.3 billion (11%). On the real estate, then, there is a de facto asset of 11 billion euros per year, considering 4.8 billion registration tax on sales, 3.8 billion Imu, 1.6 billion mortgage taxes, 800 million on inheritances.

These i main data of an analysis of Unimpresa Study Center, according to which VAT ensures the state almost 137 billion (28% of total revenue), while excise duties on petrol, tobacco, gas and alcohol are worth more than 39 billion (8%), while the tax on “hope” ( games and lottery) guarantees 14.3 billion (3%).





“Our tax system – comments the national director of Unimpresa, Marco Salustri – he is very unbalanced and in any case, excessively burdensome for taxpayers. All this will have to be taken into account by the government, if it really wants to create a fairer tax system in line with the best international standards, when, in the near future, it should open the yard for tax reform. A reform that will have to follow two guidelines: first of all, the creation of a tax levy aimed at encouraging business investment and the recovery of employment, while the second objective must be simplification, with fewer rules and clear rules for all taxpayers “.