According to the criteria of
They even claim that You will not, in most cases, need an exemption certificate. to purchase qualified items tax-free in Texas during the days listed above, and you can do so at a store in the state or from an online or catalog seller that does business there.
This measure includes all kinds of items and it has to do with the start of the new school seasonso you can find most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks at a tax-free price. The qualifying articles are as follows:
- Clothes and shoes.
- Masks.
- Backpacks.
- School Supplies.
How to shop online tax-free in Texas?
Virtual in-store shopping will also be available during the Texas tax-free weekend, and can be done in-store, online, by phone, mail, custom order, or any other means, with one condition: the sale of the item must take place during the specific period.
“The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store, but it becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The buyer must have given consideration for the item during the periodeven if the item cannot be delivered until after the period has ended,” it states Comptroller Texas.
Additionally, if you pay for any of the items included in the offer during the indicated weekend with taxes added, You may request a refund of your tax paid to the seller legally.
