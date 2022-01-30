Home page politics

Employees can get a Corona bonus. But who exactly does it belong to? © Lutz Wallroth/Imago

The Corona bonus can be granted until the end of March. In order for the special payment to remain tax-free, however, employers have to take a few things into account when it comes to the premium.

Berlin – In order to relieve their employees during the corona pandemic in Germany, employers can pay out a corona bonus, which is tax and duty-free as a special payment. The money is intended to help offset potential cost increases and deprivations during the pandemic. The Corona bonus may not exceed 1500 euros. The extra premium can be granted until the end of March, after which taxes will be due again. In order for the Corona bonus to remain tax-free, however, employers have to take a few things into account.

kreiszeitung.de reveals which rules apply to the tax-free Corona bonus and which employees receive the special payment.*

The Corona bonus was originally limited to 2020. A large number of employees have now received the special payment. While the employees of the federal states could look forward to a corona bonus of 1,300 euros, the around 170,000 employees of Deutsche Bahn received between 1,000 and 1,100 euros in autumn 2021. Employers often granted a corona bonus of a few hundred euros.