Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

Due to the high inflation rate in recent months, some citizens received an inflation premium. The chancellor and his cabinet should now also receive such a bonus.

Munich/Berlin – Slowly but steadily, the inflation rate is falling again. It was 6.1 percent in May, the lowest since March 2022. Many employers gave their employees tax-free inflation premiums — and now it’s the government’s turn. According to a media report, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his 16 ministers are to receive a tax-free inflation premium of 3,000 euros. A bill for this is already in place.

Inflation bonus of 3000 euros for Scholz and his cabinet

“To mitigate the consequences of the increased consumer prices, members of the federal government will be granted a one-time special payment of 1,240 euros for June and a special payment of 220 euros per month for the months of July 2023 to February 2024,” according to a report by the picture on sunday in the draft law from the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

According to a draft law, the federal cabinet is to receive an inflation premium of 3,000 euros. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to the report, the regulation takes on a one-to-one agreement on the collective bargaining agreement in the public sector for the federal and local governments. The draft law from the Federal Ministry of the Interior not only provides for the transfer of the collective agreement to civil servants, judges, soldiers and pensioners, but also to cabinet members, the newspaper continues. For this, the ministerial law must be amended accordingly.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Inflation premium for the federal government: “Absolutely wrong signal”

The draft law is in the departmental vote and has “not yet been politically discussed,” the Ministry of the Interior told the picture on sunday at. The taxpayers’ association criticized the project and called on the government to abandon it. “There is still no federal budget for next year because not enough is being saved. And now the ministers get the inflation premium? Absolutely the wrong signal!” said President Reiner Holznagel picture on sunday. “Here the chancellor and the cabinet members should set an example and do without!” (vk/afp)