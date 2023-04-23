Reimbursement of values ​​for foreign tourists through tax exemption is not adopted in Brazil; calculation is by Fecomércio

The refund of values ​​for foreign tourists through tax exemption, the so-called tax free, would result in an annual financial transaction for the country of US$ 411.6 million, equivalent to R$ 2.1 billion. The data is from survey by Ifec-RJ (Fecomércio Research and Analysis Institute of Rio de Janeiro).

The study was carried out in March with foreign tourists in the departure area of ​​Galeão Tom Jobim International Airport, in the north zone of Rio.

The survey data indicate that the average consumption per tourist without the program is US$ 542.9. With the implementation of the exemption, they would spend, on average, US$ 665.5.

Among the interviewees, 48.7% had already heard about the tax free and, among them, 27.3% think that the tax exemption is important for making purchases.

The research shows that 50.7% of the interviewed tourists have already benefited from similar programs when traveling to other countries.

Regarding those who did not know what Tax Free was and who became aware of the program after the survey, 53.7% said that the program would stimulate consumption: “73% think that Brazil should adopt the reimbursement program, with 46.2% revealing that they would spend more or start buying with the adoption of the measure”says Ifec RJ.

866 foreign tourists were interviewed from March 7 to 14, taking into account the proportionality of the destination of origin of tourists based on data from the Ministry of Tourism.

Fecomércio informed that the purpose of the survey was to measure the benefits that a reimbursement program, such as Tax Free, can provide to the sector of trade in goods, services and tourism in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

With information from Brazil Agency.