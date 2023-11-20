Recognize the crime and pay a huge fine, thus avoiding the prison scenario. It is the compromise that Shakira accepted to put behind her the court case opened against her in Spain for tax fraud, a problem he had been grappling with for some years now. The plea deal agreed between her lawyers and the prosecution provides for a penalty of almost 7.8 million euros and was announced at the beginning of the trial against her: at the hearing, held in Barcelona, ​​the Colombian superstar presented herself in person.

At the doors of the court, Shakira was awaited by dozens of reporters, photographers and fans, to whom, dressed in pink and wearing sunglasses, she gave a smile and a wave before reaching the trial room, accompanied by her lawyers . To know the outcome, it actually took a few minutes, the time needed to answer “yes” to the question: “Do you admit the disputed facts and accept the new proposed sentence?”. Soon after, the Provincial Court of Barcelona confirmed that the singer had opted for the plea deal, acknowledging that she had evaded around 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, when she had already established her residence in Spain at the time of the relationship with former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

With this agreement, the singer – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – accepts a total prison sentence of three years, decidedly less than the 8 years and two months requested by the prosecutor’s office and replaceable with the payment of approximately 432,000 euros. Added to this figure is a fine of over 7.3 million euros, corresponding to 50% of the taxes not paid in due time (which had also been paid in full at a later time, with the addition of interest). Until now, Shakira had always declared herself a stranger to the facts. “We were ready to prove her innocence, but circumstances have changed,” said her lawyer Miriam Company. The pop star, for her part, spoke about personal priorities. “I have to choose my battles and the most important for me now is to guarantee my children a full life“he said in a statement, “they themselves asked me.”

That of his accounts suspended with theRevenue Agency Spanish, however, at the moment remains an open story: in fact, an administrative proceeding relating to tax activities in 2011 and an investigation into alleged irregularities dating back to 2018 have not yet been resolved.