Tax fraud, maxi seizure of 48 million in Esselunga

There Finance Guardon delegation from the Milan prosecutor’s office, executed an emergency preventive seizure decree against long S for the total amount of 47,765,684.45 euros. The provision was ordered as part of an investigation by the prosecutor Paul Storariconducted by the Economic-Financial Police Unit of Milan with the collaboration of the Sector Against Illicit Actions of the Revenue Agency, in the context of the phenomenon of the illicit supply of labour.

Esselunga: invoices for legally non-existent operations

The investigations by the Milanese investigators allegedly uncovered a complex tax fraud characterized by the use, by Esselunga, of invoices for legally non-existent operations and by the signing of fictitious procurement contracts for the supply of manpower, in violation of sector legislation, which led to the emission and the consequent use of non-existent invoices for a total amount of over 221 million euros, plus VAT exceeding 47 million euros.

Screened employment reports from filter companies that used co-ops

In particular, by reconstructing the “manpower supply chain”, it was found that working relationships with Esselunga were in some cases “screened” by “filter” companies which in turn made use of various cooperative companies (company “reservoir”), while in others they were held directly with the latter who systematically omitted the payment of VAT and, in most cases, social security and welfare charges.

Tax: Esselunga CFO and predecessor under investigation, hypothesized fraud since 2016

The investigation by the Milan financial police, coordinated by the prosecutor, concerns the fiscal years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Paul Storarion an alleged fraud through the illicit supply of labour, which would have allowed long S to escape further 47 million VAT. Suspects are the same company, its current chief financial officer (cfo), Albino Rocca and its predecessor Stephen Ciolli. The two, signatories of the VAT declarations of Esselunga, the first until 2021 and the second from 2022, are under investigation for tax fraud for having used invoices for non-existent transactions “at different times and in execution of the same criminal design”, simulating contracts contract instead of the supply of manpower. Esselunga would thus have obtained a capital advantage of almost 41.5 million euros.

The company’s note: “We look forward to the checks and insights”

“The company immediately took action to offer the most extensive collaboration with the judicial authorities and full support for carrying out the activities. We confidently await the checks and insights, in the knowledge that we have always operated in compliance with the law”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

