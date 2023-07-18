Government will also send complementary bills and the 2nd part of the reform; Congress must complete pending votes

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will have, in the second half of 2023, the challenge of following up on the analysis of priority economic agendas. In addition to the reform still under analysis in the Senate, the legislative agenda will focus on the Budget, pending provisional measures and proposals to increase revenue.

The Executive will also send complementary projects that will regulate the changes in the tax system and define the rates charged. Lula’s campaign promise, the government should send the 2nd part of the reform focusing on income taxes still in August. The government wants to start the debate by October.

The conclusion of the votes on the bill on the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Resources) in the Senate, which gives BRL 50 billion to the government; and the fiscal framework in the Chamber. This, in turn, paves the way for the analysis of the 2023 Budget.

Without concluding the analysis of the new tax regime, the vote on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) was postponed. It should have been voted before the parliamentary recess (July 18th to 31st), but it was postponed to August.

Having overcome this part, the next challenge is the LOA (Annual Budget Law). At this point, the government will need to pay attention to the distribution of resources to ministries controlled by Centrão. These tend to be privileged and boosted during Congressional Budget discussions.

The entry of the group of centrist parties into government, on the other hand, is taken for granted and inevitable. The Executive needs votes for its priority agendas and the PP and the Republicans are in a hurry. In this scenario, the Planalto will need, from now on, to contain the division of resources for ministries controlled by the bloc and guarantee the stability of support in voting.

In the 1st semester, even with the distribution of ministries to some parties, Lula still had not conquered a consolidated support base in the Chamber. He needed a lot of talk, changing the Minister of Tourism and making a record release of amendments to pass the tax and Carf in the Chamber.

The fiscal framework, the restructuring of the Esplanada and the tax reform were approved with the release of amendments and under criticism of the government’s articulation.

The arrival at Centrão on the Esplanada should improve the climate with Congress, despite requiring the government to make an effort to balance the demands of the group’s parties to deliver votes.

MPs

The analysis of provisional measures in joint commissions still does not occur as it should. Some measures go through the collegiate, while others need to be resubmitted or incorporated into other congressional projects.

The Senate and the House were at an impasse at the beginning of the year regarding the functioning of the collegiate bodies and, from then on, the analysis of the MPs is negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

Some measures were resubmitted as bills and others were voted on in the mixed commission. For the 2nd half of the year, the government will have to approve MPs that have already been sent to Congress, such as:

new Bidding Law – extends until December 2023, the validity of the former Bidding and Contracts Law (Law 8.666/1993) and extends the adaptation period to the new legislation. Expires August 11;

extends until December 2023, the validity of the former Bidding and Contracts Law (Law 8.666/1993) and extends the adaptation period to the new legislation. Expires August 11; income tax table – increased the tax exemption range to R$ 2,212. Expires September 10;

– increased the tax exemption range to R$ 2,212. Expires September 10; Unwind Brazil – creates debt negotiation program. Expires in October.

Another challenge for the Planalto is to keep under control the investigation commissions in progress to avoid wear and tear and damage to the image of the Planalto and minister. The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) and the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January pose the greatest risks. They are where the opposition has been most mobilized. So far, however, without creating more damage to the Executive.