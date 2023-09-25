Tax, the reform aims to distinguish the real crafty people. This is what the Treasury works on

The government Melons wants to reform the Tax, Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo has been working on this measure for some time. Now a new one appears objectivereduce the tax penalties in case of small errors and delays, up to 60% compared to now. The Treasury – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – aims to distinguish in a more marked way the fines for fraud and those for errors or differences in interpretation. AND recalibrate a number of institutions which have a heavy impact on penalties: recidivism, legal cumulation, ne bis in idem, relationships between criminal trial and procedure administrative.

The experts appointed by the Mef to set the implementing rules of the tax reform – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – they did not reach unanimity on all the proposals, but they gave Deputy Minister Leo a very broad draft. The indication of the technicians, as mentioned, is that of define a “basic” sanction which is lower than the current ones: approximately around 60%to be increased by half, up to 90%for the most serious cases. The consideration is that abroad the sanctions never exceed 100% of the tax evaded. On the contrary in Italy “standard” fines range from 90 to 180%.

