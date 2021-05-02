The IMF recommends raising taxes on the rich and multinationals. The OECD points to the need for tax increases in Spain once the recovery takes hold. The G-20 and the Davos Forum go along the same lines. Germany is studying recovering the Wealth Tax, and the Greens, who lead the polls in that country, announce “substantial increases” in various taxes. And the United States sponsors a multibillion dollar stimulus plan with increases in Corporation Tax and a temporary tax on wealth. Until the Financial times says that the left “is winning the battle of ideas”, in relation to the paradigm shift in economic policy since the arrival of Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Laffer’s napkin – the curve according to which a tax cut will increase revenue, something that empirical evidence has ruled out over and over again – and the Washington Consensus. With a few exceptions, that is a global trend. But Madrid is different.

The entire conservative spectrum – PP, Vox and Cs – ran for the last general election, when the economy was still growing apace, promising widespread fiscal cuts. When you have a hammer you see nails everywhere: with a drop in GDP of 11% in 2020, the fiscal proposals of the right remain to lower all taxes. The PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, intends to apply “the biggest tax cut in history”; Vox and Cs defend Madrid taxation tooth and nail. And even the PSOE has erased the word taxes from its program, along the lines that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero inaugurated with that “lowering taxes is on the left.” Only We Can and More Madrid now defend, oh paradox, the position of the IMF, the OECD, the Financial times and Biden, that 78-year-old moderate man who has turned economic policy upside down since the White House.

What does the manual say. When the economy faces a shock like the pandemic, fiscal stimuli must be approved to protect incomes and jobs, even if the deficit and public debt increase; monetary policy has to accompany, and even if possible, taxes must be temporarily lowered. This has been the case throughout the North Atlantic, to a greater or lesser extent, during the most acute phase of the pandemic. But the winds of recovery are already blowing in the US, and they are beginning to draw closer to Europe. And fiscal policy has already started to change, according to the latest OECD report for the G-20: many countries have applied tax increases and announce additional tax increases for when there is a robust recovery, compared to the preferred option for Europe in the past. 10 years, spending adjustments.

What do international organizations say? The IMF advocates “raising taxes, especially the most progressive ones” to pay for redistributive policies in health, education and pensions in the face of inequality that can lead to social conflicts. The OECD, the G20 and the Davos Forum They point to tax increases in countries with lower than average fiscal pressures, such as Spain. Even the very orthodox Germany is considering imposing the Wealth Tax again, and the Greens announce increases in taxes on capital, large fortunes and inheritances in that country. Biden is perhaps the most rounded example of these new airs in economic policy, with a fiscal squeeze to finance policies against inequality and poverty, and to prop up the education system and health. Among the large countries, only France announces a reduction in Companies, although it supports Biden’s ideas on the taxation of companies on a global scale, and Draghi’s Italy opts not to touch taxes, although without flagging it at the same time. view of the bulky public debt.

What has the Madrid PP done. Madrid has the highest income per capita in Spain, but the lowest financial income per capita due to the continuous fiscal declines in recent years, according to the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE). The pandemic has shown the seams of this model: Madrid is behind in health spending over GDP and in primary care, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. It is the only community that has de facto abolished the wealth tax, grants the inheritance tax to attract taxpayers from other regions and has the lowest maximum income tax rate in the autonomous region, according to the Podemos complaint. Far from being satisfied with that, Díaz Ayuso promises a new “historical reduction” in personal income tax, although it should be remembered that Mariano Rajoy appeared in the 2012 elections with a tax reduction program, and ended up imposing, under pressure from the troika, the largest increase democracy tax. Only Podemos and Más Madrid have distanced themselves from this trend. “The fiscal policy of Madrid, in light of what is happening around the world, is becoming evident,” say sources from Podemos.

What the experts say. Professor Ignacio Zubiri maintains that Europe is going to misunderstand that Spain asks for European funds to get out of the crisis “and that at the same time the richest community lower taxes.” And he concludes that in Madrid there is “a glut of ideology that goes wrong with reality.” Luis del Amo, from the College of Economists, says that the shift in the international tax consensus “has not yet reached Spain.” “Despite Madrid, we are going to see tax increases in many countries, because the debt has also risen a lot: the PP also promised cuts in 2011 and then had to raise taxes to the beast.” The economist Lorenzo Bernaldo de Quirós sees it differently, but the conclusion is similar: lowering taxes without saying what expenses to cut is something that is very similar to fiscal populism. “The big European countries have lowered taxes since the start of the pandemic. And once the recovery takes hold, we will see different strategies: some will follow Biden with tax increases, but others will not: Draghi has signaled that he will not raise taxes. Spain has two possibilities, raise taxes or cut expenses. I am in favor of the second option, for a smaller State. But what is absolutely irresponsible is to promise tax cuts without saying what expenses are going to be cut. Enough of taking Laffer for a walk: that is pure demagoguery ”.