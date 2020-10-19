Multinational tax evasion still has a bright future ahead. Unable to come to an agreement among themselves, in particular with the United States, the 137 countries gathered under the aegis of the OECD to think about a reform of the taxation on the companies gave up arms for this year. The opportunity for Bruno Le Maire to bring out his Gafam tax, voted over a year ago but never applied. “We had suspended the collection of the tax until the OECD negotiations were concluded. This negotiation failed, so we will collect a tax on the digital giants next December ”, assured the Minister of the Economy on France 3, this Sunday. It is above all the threat of the United States to overtax up to 100%, for more than 2 billion euros, the imports of French products that made the government falter. The Gafam tax of 3% on the turnover declared in France, greatly underestimated, of the digital giants should only bring in around 500 million euros per year. It could be seriously improved.

The rich countries club hopes to be successful by mid-2021

Bruno Le Maire must bet on the defeat of Donald Trump in the presidential election across the Atlantic in November to bring out his tax without fear of threats of reprisals from December. “France must be proud to be one of the first countries in Europe, with Spain, with Italy, with Austria, to levy fair taxation on digital people, whom I recall that they are the only winners of this crisis ”, he insisted.

It has been seven years since the OECD began to find solutions to prevent multinationals from continuing to transfer their profits to tax havens, following the crisis. The objective was also to put an end to the catastrophic race to the lowest bidder that countries are engaged in in terms of corporate taxes. The club of rich countries says it is confident to succeed by mid-2021. Its general secretary, Angel Gurria, predicted, in the event of definitive failure, “An increase in unilateral actions, retaliatory measures”, and a new one “Trade war”.