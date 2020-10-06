Tax evasion Security guru John McAfee is accused of millions in tax evasion

McAfee was arrested in Spain. The sentence can be up to 30 years in prison.

American software entrepreneur and security legend John McAfeet accused of millions of dollars in tax evasion, reports news agency AP, among others.

According to the prosecutor, McAfee has not disclosed his income from, among other things, cryptocurrency marketing, consulting and voice commissions.

He allegedly hid his property in real estate, a vehicle, a yacht, and bank accounts and cryptocurrencies acquired on behalf of others, the U.S. Department of Justice said. in its bulletin.

The charges were uncovered after McAfee was arrested in Spain. If found guilty, the sentence could be up to 30 years in prison.

In 2012 McAfeet was suspected of murder in Belize, where he had lived for a long time. From Belize, McAfee fled to Guatemala, from where he was deported to the United States.

In 2019, McAfee, in turn, was arrested in the Dominican Republic after entering the country on a yacht with heavy weapons and ammunition.

McAfee made an hundred-million-dollar fortune with anti-virus software in the 1990s. He lost most of his money due to poor investments and the economic crisis.