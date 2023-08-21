Revenue Agency, here’s what’s about to happen to Italian current accounts. The agreement with the government

The Meloni government And the Revenue Agency they signed a convention meant to make noise. The announcement comes from the head of the Ernesto Agency Ruffinibut the goal compared to the over 100 billion per year of money that the state loses due totax evasion it’s quite modest. “The objective is to recover 2.8 billion. We must consider – Ruffini explains to Corriere della Sera – that this increment is additional compared to the results already achieved. About ten years ago the level of tax evasion “in the strict sense”, i.e. relative to Irpef, VAT, Irap, Ires, without considering that on social security contributions, was around 85 billion. But already in 2019, thanks also to the introduction of electronic invoicing, had dropped to 75. Alongside this reduction, there is the real enforcement action of the Agency, which in 2022 recovered the highest figure ever“.

“And already this year – continues Ruffini – we will insure 1.3 billion more compared to the provisions of the previous agreement. Now, the new goal raises the bar about 15%. The Agency is limited to applying the law. And in the convention there are public finance goals, not hunting for revenue. Also because economic incentives are not recognized on the basis of the checks carried out and the money collected, as I still happen to read, but on the basis of the services provided”.

