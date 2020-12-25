In Ghaziabad, UP, a case of tax evasion of Rs 5 crore from 11 fake firms has been caught. The Ghaziabad team of the Commerce Tax Department has revealed this. Input tax credit of Rs 46 lakh has also been blocked. After investigation of the fake firm, the special team was instructed to investigate in Ghaziabad. Investigations on 22 and 23 December revealed 11 fake firms.

Official Commissioner Grade-2 US Dubey said that tax evasion was detected with the help of Led Ingut and two battery manufacturing firms in Bulandshahr. Some people set up a total of 11 fake firms in Gautam Budhnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Moradabad and Delhi to get input tax credit (ITC). Both were played into the purchase of raw materials of the real firm. The fake e-way bill was transacted in the name of the fake firm, while the actual buy and sell was done for nothing.

This is how disclosure happened

Two firms from Bulandshahr and one from Ghaziabad traded through e-way bill without trading through 11 bogus firms. A fake ITC of Rs 5 crore was claimed on fake purchases of Rs 28.32 crore from the government. Then it was adjusted in the tax paid to the state government. When the officials suspected this, the team started data analysis of 14 firms on the instructions of Commissioner Commercial Tax Lucknow.

It revealed that 11 firms were created through fake papers. Except for three firms, no other firm could be found. The Commercial Tax Department team has written a letter to the CGST and SGST officials for detailed investigation in connection with 4 firms in Delhi. It is suspected that more tax evasion may be revealed if they are investigated.

Taking advantage of system drawback

Experts say that it is very easy to register a firm in GST. You can apply online and register. There is no catch at the checking point. Once the GST registration number is received, then the game of tax evasion starts. Expert says that whenever a firm is given a GST number, its physical verification must be done. Such tax evasion can be curbed if there is physical verification.

What is input tax credit?

Input credit tax (ITC) is provided by filling the GST return on the tax payable on the goods purchased from the surety bill. For example, suppose a manufacturer has to buy a raw material of Rs 100 to make a product. On this, he has to pay 12% tax.

In such a situation, the manufacturer had to spend a total of Rs 112. Now when its goods are ready, it costs 120 and it has 18 per cent GST. In such a situation, the manufacturer will have to pay only 6% tax due to ITC.

These are fake firms

These firms are registered in GST by applying fake paper. They have no existence on the ground. These firms buy and sell only on paper by creating e-way bills. They have no meaning in actual transactions. These are called fake or bogus firms.

Fake firms are continuously coming out:

– 36 fake firms have been busted in 2020.

– 30 fake firms were caught in 2019.

– 31 fake firms were revealed in 2018.